Chicken sandwiches in Fayetteville
Fayetteville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about East Side Grill
East Side Grill
1838 North Crossover Road, Fayetteville
|Knife & Fork Chicken Parm Sandwich
|$15.50
breaded fried chicken breast, house made marinara, fresh basil, blistered mozzarella, side of fries, gluten free bun available
More about Penguin Ed's BBQ
Penguin Ed's BBQ
2773 Mission, Fayetteville
|Chicken Breast Sandwich
|$9.50
6 oz. chicken breast grilled to order with swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a wheat kaiser roll.
Combo with 2 sides for $3.25!