Chicken sandwiches in Fayetteville

Fayetteville restaurants
Fayetteville restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches

East Side Grill image

 

East Side Grill

1838 North Crossover Road, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Knife & Fork Chicken Parm Sandwich$15.50
breaded fried chicken breast, house made marinara, fresh basil, blistered mozzarella, side of fries, gluten free bun available
More about East Side Grill
Item pic

 

Penguin Ed's BBQ

2773 Mission, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Breast Sandwich$9.50
6 oz. chicken breast grilled to order with swiss, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo served on a wheat kaiser roll.
Combo with 2 sides for $3.25!
More about Penguin Ed's BBQ
Southern Food Company image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Southern Food Company

3575 West Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Avg 4.2 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich$12.00
Spicy Chicken Sandwich$13.00
More about Southern Food Company

