Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chopped salad in Fayetteville

Go
Fayetteville restaurants
Toast

Fayetteville restaurants that serve chopped salad

Item pic

 

Penguin Ed's BBQ

2773 Mission, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lg. Chopped Beef Salad$11.60
Smoked chopped beef, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
Reg. Chopped Beef Salad$9.95
Smoked chopped beef, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
More about Penguin Ed's BBQ
Item pic

 

Penguin Ed's B&B

230 S. East St., Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lg. Chopped Beef Salad$11.50
Smoked chopped beef, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
Reg. Chopped Beef Salad$9.95
Smoked chopped beef, mozzarella & cheddar cheeses, diced tomatoes, and homemade croutons served on a bed of crisp lettuce.
More about Penguin Ed's B&B

Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville

Pies

Taquitos

Fish Tacos

Chicken Tenders

Fish Burritos

Mac And Cheese

Quesadillas

Beef Salad

Map

More near Fayetteville to explore

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (139 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (120 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (348 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (859 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (129 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (547 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston