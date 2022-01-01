Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Coleslaw in Fayetteville

Go
Fayetteville restaurants
Toast

Fayetteville restaurants that serve coleslaw

Item pic

 

Penguin Ed's BBQ

2773 Mission, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pint Coleslaw$7.50
1 Qt Coleslaw$13.50
1/2 Pt Coleslaw$3.95
More about Penguin Ed's BBQ
Item pic

 

Penguin Ed's B&B

230 S. East St., Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
1/2 Pt Coleslaw$3.95
Pint Coleslaw$7.50
1 Qt Coleslaw$13.50
More about Penguin Ed's B&B

Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville

Pork Chops

Cheesecake

Taco Salad

Bean Burritos

Fish Tacos

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Tenders

Tacos

Map

More near Fayetteville to explore

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (134 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (66 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (331 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (831 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (118 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (535 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston