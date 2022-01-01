Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Fayetteville

Fayetteville restaurants
Fayetteville restaurants that serve fish tacos

Southern Food Company image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Southern Food Company

3575 West Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Avg 4.2 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Todd's Fish Tacos$12.00
More about Southern Food Company
Item pic

 

King Burrito

272 E Joyce Blvd, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
ORDER of Fish Tacos 3 PCS$11.19
More about King Burrito

