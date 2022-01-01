Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish tacos in
Fayetteville
/
Fayetteville
/
Fish Tacos
Fayetteville restaurants that serve fish tacos
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Southern Food Company
3575 West Wedington Drive, Fayetteville
Avg 4.2
(937 reviews)
Todd's Fish Tacos
$12.00
More about Southern Food Company
King Burrito
272 E Joyce Blvd, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
ORDER of Fish Tacos 3 PCS
$11.19
More about King Burrito
Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville
Shell Tacos
Cheese Fries
Chips And Salsa
Ceviche
Chicken Tenders
Beef Salad
Chicken Salad
Pork Chops
More near Fayetteville to explore
Bentonville
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Branson
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Rogers
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
Avg 4.2
(12 restaurants)
Fort Smith
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Springdale
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Russellville
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Nixa
Avg 4.7
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Fort Smith
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Branson
Avg 4.1
(17 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(5 restaurants)
Russellville
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Tulsa
Avg 4.5
(134 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(115 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(331 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(831 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(118 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(535 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston