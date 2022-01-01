Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Flautas in Fayetteville

Fayetteville restaurants
Fayetteville restaurants that serve flautas

King Burrito

2050 North College Avenue, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
#9 Flautas Combo$10.95
3pc. Chicken or shredded beef. (With rice & beans) w/ 16oz. soda.
More about King Burrito
BURRITOS • TACOS

King Burrito

1634 M.L.K. Jr Boulevard, Fayetteville

Avg 4.4 (516 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
#9 Flautas Combo$10.95
3pc. Chicken or shredded beef. (With rice & beans) w/ 16oz. soda.
Flautas (No Rice- No Beans)$7.72
Rolled up fried corn tortillas stuffed with chicken or shredded beef. topped with lettuce, sour cream tomato
More about King Burrito

