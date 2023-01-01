Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Italian subs in
Fayetteville
/
Fayetteville
/
Italian Subs
Fayetteville restaurants that serve italian subs
Tony's New York Style Pizza
412 West Dickson Street, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Italian Sub HALF
$8.95
Italian Sub FULL
$12.95
More about Tony's New York Style Pizza
Gusano's Chicago-Style Pizzeria - Joplin, MO
3929 E 7th Street, Joplin
No reviews yet
Italian Sub
$9.99
More about Gusano's Chicago-Style Pizzeria - Joplin, MO
Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville
Quesadillas
Chicken Salad
Burritos
Chai Lattes
Pies
Tortellini
Cake
Black Bean Burgers
More near Fayetteville to explore
Bentonville
Avg 4.4
(30 restaurants)
Branson
Avg 4.1
(28 restaurants)
Rogers
Avg 4.5
(21 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
Avg 4.2
(16 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Fort Smith
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Springdale
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Russellville
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Nixa
Avg 4.7
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Fort Smith
Avg 4.2
(11 restaurants)
Branson
Avg 4.1
(28 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(13 restaurants)
Russellville
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.4
(77 restaurants)
Tulsa
Avg 4.5
(169 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(78 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(150 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(452 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1103 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(686 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston