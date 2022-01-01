Mac and cheese in Fayetteville
Fayetteville restaurants that serve mac and cheese
Penguin Ed's BBQ
2773 Mission, Fayetteville
|1/2 Pt Mac & Cheese
|$3.95
|Pint Mac & Cheese
|$7.50
|Kids Mac & Cheese Meal
|$4.75
1/2 Pint of macaroni and cheese served with one side item and a small drink or juice box.
Penguin Ed's B&B
230 S. East St., Fayetteville
|1 Qt Mac & Cheese
|$13.50
|Pint Mac & Cheese
|$7.50
|Kids Mac & Cheese Meal
|$4.75
1/2 Pint of macaroni and cheese served with one side item and a small drink or juice box.
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Southern Food Company
3575 West Wedington Drive, Fayetteville
|Kids Mac and Cheese
|$6.00