Pies in Fayetteville
Fayetteville restaurants that serve pies
Penguin Ed's B&B
230 S. East St., Fayetteville
|Chocolate Pie
|$5.25
|Apple Pie
|$5.25
|Apricot Pie
|$5.25
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Southern Food Company
3575 West Wedington Drive, Fayetteville
|Chicken pot pie with salad OR veg
|$14.00
|Cake or Pie of the Day
|$7.00
CHICKEN WINGS
Chick'n Headz
3162 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fayetteville
|Fried Apple Pie
|$3.99
|Fried Peach Pie
|$3.99