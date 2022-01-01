Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pies in Fayetteville

Fayetteville restaurants that serve pies

Wrights Barbecue image

 

Wrights Barbecue

2212 Main Dr, Johnson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Slice of Pie$4.00
Whole Pie$33.00
More about Wrights Barbecue
Item pic

 

Penguin Ed's B&B

230 S. East St., Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Pie$5.25
Apple Pie$5.25
Apricot Pie$5.25
More about Penguin Ed's B&B
Southern Food Company image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Southern Food Company

3575 West Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Avg 4.2 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken pot pie with salad OR veg$14.00
Cake or Pie of the Day$7.00
More about Southern Food Company
Chick'n Headz image

CHICKEN WINGS

Chick'n Headz

3162 W Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (156 reviews)
Takeout
Fried Apple Pie$3.99
Fried Peach Pie$3.99
More about Chick'n Headz
Pieology 8073 image

 

Pieology 8073

1777 Martin Luther King Blvd, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
Create Your Own Pie$7.95
More about Pieology 8073

