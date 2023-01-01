Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Fayetteville

Go
Fayetteville restaurants
Toast

Fayetteville restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Wrights Barbecue image

 

Wrights BBQ - Johnson

2212 Main Dr, Johnson

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.00
More about Wrights BBQ - Johnson
Item pic

 

Whole Hog Cafe - Fayetteville

3009 North College Avenue, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Pork Sandwich$7.99
More about Whole Hog Cafe - Fayetteville

Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville

Chef Salad

Black Bean Burgers

Risotto

Chimichangas

Green Beans

Nachos

Tortas

Salmon

Map

More near Fayetteville to explore

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (15 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (34 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (15 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (180 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (86 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (158 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (483 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1182 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (742 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston