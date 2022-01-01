Salmon in Fayetteville
Fayetteville restaurants that serve salmon
East Side Grill
1838 North Crossover Road, Fayetteville
|Salmon Bowl
|$31.00
brown rice & quinoa blend, greens, sesame seeds, black beans, avocado, squash, house made vegan thai aioli
|Seared Pesto Salmon
|$29.00
seared salmon, house pesto, creamy asparagus risotto, arugula, basil-cream sauce
|Paleo - Salmon
|$30.00
sautéed veggies, house pesto, avocado, walnuts, herb oil, pan seared salmon
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES
Southern Food Company
3575 West Wedington Drive, Fayetteville
|Lemon Pepper Salmon with asparagus and rice pilaf
|$16.00
Salmon plate comes with risotto, asparagus, side salad, and bread. The plate will automatically come with those sides (no need to select) but you can select different starch and veg if you would like.
|Avocado & Smoked Salmon Toast
|$14.00