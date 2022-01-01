Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Fayetteville

Fayetteville restaurants
Fayetteville restaurants that serve salmon

East Side Grill image

 

East Side Grill

1838 North Crossover Road, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Bowl$31.00
brown rice & quinoa blend, greens, sesame seeds, black beans, avocado, squash, house made vegan thai aioli
Seared Pesto Salmon$29.00
seared salmon, house pesto, creamy asparagus risotto, arugula, basil-cream sauce
Paleo - Salmon$30.00
sautéed veggies, house pesto, avocado, walnuts, herb oil, pan seared salmon
More about East Side Grill
Southern Food Company image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Southern Food Company

3575 West Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Avg 4.2 (937 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Pepper Salmon with asparagus and rice pilaf$16.00
Salmon plate comes with risotto, asparagus, side salad, and bread. The plate will automatically come with those sides (no need to select) but you can select different starch and veg if you would like.
Avocado & Smoked Salmon Toast$14.00
More about Southern Food Company

