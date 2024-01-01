Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry cheesecake in Fayetteville

Fayetteville restaurants
Fayetteville restaurants that serve strawberry cheesecake

Item pic

 

Penguin Ed's B&B

230 S. East St., Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Strawberry Cheesecake$5.50
More about Penguin Ed's B&B
Item pic

 

Crêpes Paulette, Fayetteville

2341 N College avenue, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Strawberry Cheesecake$7.65
Sugar, butter, house cream cheese icing and fresh strawberries on a sweet crêpe, large or small
*available in large on gluten-free buckwheat crêpe
More about Crêpes Paulette, Fayetteville

