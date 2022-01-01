Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Street tacos in
Fayetteville
/
Fayetteville
/
Street Tacos
Fayetteville restaurants that serve street tacos
BURRITOS • TACOS
King Burrito - MLK
1634 M.L.K. Jr Boulevard, Fayetteville
Avg 4.4
(516 reviews)
#1 Street Tacos 4pc (Chips and Salsa)
$10.00
Street Tacos.
$2.19
More about King Burrito - MLK
King Burrito - Joyce
272 E Joyce Blvd, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
#1 Street Tacos 4pc (Chips and Salsa)
$10.00
More about King Burrito - Joyce
Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville
Meatloaf
Chimichangas
Brisket
Chicken Tenders
Sliders
Salmon
Mac And Cheese
Chicken Sandwiches
More near Fayetteville to explore
Bentonville
Avg 4.4
(27 restaurants)
Branson
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Broken Arrow
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Rogers
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Springdale
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Fort Smith
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Russellville
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Nixa
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Fort Smith
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Branson
Avg 4.1
(20 restaurants)
Joplin
Avg 4
(10 restaurants)
Russellville
Avg 4.7
(6 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.5
(74 restaurants)
Tulsa
Avg 4.5
(152 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(134 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(386 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(971 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.4
(152 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(603 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston