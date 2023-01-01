Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tostadas in Fayetteville

Go
Fayetteville restaurants
Toast

Fayetteville restaurants that serve tostadas

Banner pic

 

King Burrito - College

2050 North College Avenue, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tostadas$4.60
More about King Burrito - College
Banner pic

 

King Burrito - Joyce

272 E Joyce Blvd, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tostadas$4.60
More about King Burrito - Joyce

Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville

Beef Salad

Flan

Chips And Salsa

Chicken Nuggets

Fried Pickles

Enchiladas

Coleslaw

Nachos

Map

More near Fayetteville to explore

Bentonville

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Rogers

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Broken Arrow

Avg 4.2 (16 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Nixa

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Fort Smith

Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)

Branson

Avg 4.1 (21 restaurants)

Joplin

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Russellville

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.4 (72 restaurants)

Tulsa

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (145 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (428 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1054 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.5 (164 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (663 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston