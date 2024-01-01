Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey bacon in Fayetteville

Fayetteville restaurants
Toast

Fayetteville restaurants that serve turkey bacon

Consumer pic

 

Sassy's Red House - N College Ave - 708 North College Avenue

708 North College Avenue, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Bacon Ranch$13.00
Sliced smoked turkey topped with Swiss, Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch. Served on French bread.
More about Sassy's Red House - N College Ave - 708 North College Avenue
Southern Food Company image

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

Southern Food Company

3575 West Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Avg 4.2 (937 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Avocado & Turkey Grilled Cheese$13.00
More about Southern Food Company
Consumer pic

 

Sassy's BBQ & Grille - Steamboat Dr - 1290 Steamboat Drive

1290 Steamboat Drive, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Turkey Bacon Ranch$13.00
Sliced smoked turkey topped with Swiss, Cheddar, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and ranch. Served on French bread.
More about Sassy's BBQ & Grille - Steamboat Dr - 1290 Steamboat Drive

