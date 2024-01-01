Grilled chicken sandwiches in Fayetteville
Fayetteville restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches
More about HERO - Hero - Trilith
HERO - Hero - Trilith
210 Trillith Parkway, Fayetteville
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.49
Grilled chicken breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard
Make it a club! Add bacon and Cheese +3.50
More about Amici - Fayetteville - 355 Trilith Parkway Suite #110
Amici - Fayetteville - 355 Trilith Parkway Suite #110
355 Trilith Parkway Suite #110, Fayetteville
|GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH
|$13.50
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, provolone, served on a Brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Add bacon $1.