Grilled chicken sandwiches in Fayetteville

Fayetteville restaurants
Fayetteville restaurants that serve grilled chicken sandwiches

Item pic

 

HERO - Hero - Trilith

210 Trillith Parkway, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.49
Grilled chicken breast, Lettuce, Tomato, Honey Mustard
Make it a club! Add bacon and Cheese +3.50
More about HERO - Hero - Trilith
Item pic

 

Amici - Fayetteville - 355 Trilith Parkway Suite #110

355 Trilith Parkway Suite #110, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
GRILLED CHICKEN SANDWICH$13.50
Seasoned grilled chicken breast, caramelized onions, sauteed mushrooms, provolone, served on a Brioche bun with lettuce & tomato. Add bacon $1.
More about Amici - Fayetteville - 355 Trilith Parkway Suite #110

