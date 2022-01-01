Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Fayetteville

Fayetteville restaurants that serve grits

Hog Pit BBQ

300 City Center Parkway, Fayetteville

Shrimp And Grits$17.95
Truth Breakfast Bar & Grill

214 Banks Crossing, Fayetteville

Chicken and Creamy Grits$17.95
Golden fried Whole Chicken Served with Creamy Cheese Grits or Breakfast Potatoes
Salmon Croquettes Creamy Grits And Eggs$19.95
2 lightly breaded fried golden croquettes with creamy 4 cheese grits or regular
Fried Lobster and Creamy Grits$32.95
Marinated fried lobster with our signature true 4 cheese creamy grits or regular grits
