Grits in Fayetteville

Truth Breakfast Bar & Grill
214 Banks Crossing, Fayetteville
|Chicken and Creamy Grits
|$17.95
Golden fried Whole Chicken Served with Creamy Cheese Grits or Breakfast Potatoes
|Salmon Croquettes Creamy Grits And Eggs
|$19.95
2 lightly breaded fried golden croquettes with creamy 4 cheese grits or regular
|Fried Lobster and Creamy Grits
|$32.95
Marinated fried lobster with our signature true 4 cheese creamy grits or regular grits