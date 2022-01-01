Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Key lime pies in Fayetteville

Go
Fayetteville restaurants
Toast

Fayetteville restaurants that serve key lime pies

Consumer pic

 

Tour de Italy - New Ownership - 1240 HWY 54W Suite 201

1240 HWY 54W Suite 201, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$6.00
More about Tour de Italy - New Ownership - 1240 HWY 54W Suite 201
Tour de Italy Restaurant image

 

Tour de Italy Restaurant

1240 Hwy 54 W Suite 201, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Key Lime Pie$6.00
More about Tour de Italy Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville

French Toast

Cheese Pizza

Bruschetta

Mac And Cheese

Chicken Pasta

Cake

Garlic Knots

Cheesy Bread

Map

More near Fayetteville to explore

Mcdonough

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Peachtree City

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Jonesboro

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Morrow

No reviews yet

Stockbridge

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Senoia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Fairburn

No reviews yet

Griffin

Avg 5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (615 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (10 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (988 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (263 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (215 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (383 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston