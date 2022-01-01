Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tossed salad in
Fayetteville
/
Fayetteville
/
Tossed Salad
Fayetteville restaurants that serve tossed salad
Tour de Italy - New Ownership - 1240 HWY 54W Suite 201
1240 HWY 54W Suite 201, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Tossed Salad
$4.00
More about Tour de Italy - New Ownership - 1240 HWY 54W Suite 201
Tour de Italy Restaurant
1240 Hwy 54 W Suite 201, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Tossed Salad
$4.00
More about Tour de Italy Restaurant
Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville
Garlic Bread
Lasagna
Chocolate Cannolis
Bruschetta
Cheese Pizza
Collard Greens
Waffles
Cannolis
More near Fayetteville to explore
Mcdonough
Avg 4.4
(24 restaurants)
Peachtree City
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Stockbridge
Avg 4.2
(10 restaurants)
Morrow
No reviews yet
Jonesboro
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Senoia
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Fairburn
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Forest Park
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Griffin
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(633 restaurants)
Lagrange
No reviews yet
Macon
Avg 4.9
(12 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.5
(34 restaurants)
Gainesville
No reviews yet
Athens
Avg 4.5
(49 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(188 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(387 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(1015 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(279 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(219 restaurants)
San Antonio
Avg 4.4
(396 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston