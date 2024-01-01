Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Fayetteville

Go
Fayetteville restaurants
Toast

Fayetteville restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Item pic

 

Tropikal Bird Turkey Legs -

160 Elysian Drive, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pulled Turkey Sandwich$8.50
More about Tropikal Bird Turkey Legs -
Restaurant banner

 

Thumbs Up Diner- Fayetteville - 300 Trillith Pkwy Suite 200

300 Trillith Pkwy Suite 200, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Smoked Turkey Club$11.09
Smoked turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard served on grilled multigrain bread. Served with a side of your choice.
More about Thumbs Up Diner- Fayetteville - 300 Trillith Pkwy Suite 200

Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville

Cornbread

Chili

French Fries

Grits

Reuben

Chicken Sandwiches

Collard Greens

Cookies

Map

More near Fayetteville to explore

Mcdonough

Avg 4.4 (29 restaurants)

Peachtree City

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Stockbridge

Avg 3.9 (18 restaurants)

Jonesboro

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Morrow

No reviews yet

Fairburn

No reviews yet

Senoia

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Griffin

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Forest Park

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (917 restaurants)

Lagrange

No reviews yet

Macon

Avg 4.9 (30 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Gainesville

No reviews yet

Athens

Avg 4.4 (68 restaurants)

San Jose

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (510 restaurants)

Miami

Avg 4.3 (1362 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (623 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston