Turkey clubs in Fayetteville
Fayetteville restaurants that serve turkey clubs
More about Tropikal Bird Turkey Legs -
Tropikal Bird Turkey Legs -
160 Elysian Drive, Fayetteville
|Pulled Turkey Sandwich
|$8.50
More about Thumbs Up Diner- Fayetteville - 300 Trillith Pkwy Suite 200
Thumbs Up Diner- Fayetteville - 300 Trillith Pkwy Suite 200
300 Trillith Pkwy Suite 200, Fayetteville
|Smoked Turkey Club
|$11.09
Smoked turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard served on grilled multigrain bread. Served with a side of your choice.