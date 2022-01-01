Fayetteville restaurants you'll love

Fayetteville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fayetteville

Must-try Fayetteville restaurants

ScrubOaks Contemporary American Pub image

STEAKS

ScrubOaks Contemporary American Pub

5780 Ramsey St, Fayetteville

Avg 3.9 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP$9.00
GRILLED CHICKEN WITH BUFFALO SAUCE, LETTUCE, RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE DRESSING
BAJA FISH TACOS$13.00
THREE SOFT SHELL TACOS WITH PINEAPPLE CHIPOTLE SALSA AND HONEY GINGER AIOLI
SCRUBOAKS BLT$10.00
MAN CANDY BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ROASTED GARLIC MAYO ON BUTTER TOASTED BREAD
Flying Legs - Fayettsville image

 

Flying Legs - Fayettsville

2800 Gillespie St, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
C3. 5 Wings & 6 Shrimp$13.99
Come With Drink
C8. 6 Shrimp & 2 PCS Fish$13.99
Come With Drink
4- Low Country Boil$29.99
1/2 LB Jumbo Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab Leg
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Boiling Egg
2 Corn & 2 Potato
EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT II image

 

EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT II

150 Andrews Rd Suite 8-B, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Burrito California$11.49
(1) Grilled Chicken & Quesadilla$4.29
(1) Steak & Quesadilla$4.29
Charlie Mike's Thai Pepper Restaurant and Pub image

 

Charlie Mike's Thai Pepper Restaurant and Pub

195 Star Point Dr,Ste A - C, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
33. Yellow Curry$14.95
41. Pud Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)$14.95
3. Dumplings$10.95
Will's Grill image

 

Will's Grill

4011 sycamore dairy rd suite 100, fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
farmers daughter burger$7.25
bacon, egg,American cheese, chili,mayo
egg salad sandwich$5.75
on toasted white bread
deep fried cauliflower with a kick$4.99
served with ranch
Sammio's Italian Restaurant image

PIZZA • PASTA

Sammio's Italian Restaurant

2623 Raeford Rd, Fayetteville

Avg 4.2 (1854 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Italian Sub$8.99
Ham And Cheese Sub$7.99
Sm Plain$6.99
Mac's Speed Shop image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mac's Speed Shop

482 N McPherson Church Rd, fayetteville

Avg 4.2 (2831 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Wings 12$24.00
12 Smoked and Grilled wings, served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots. **Pick 2 sauces and they will be half and half.
Brisket Platter$26.00
DRY RUBBED, SLOW SMOKED FOR 8 HOURS, SLICED TO ORDER, SERVED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND WESTERN BBQ
Banana Pudding$6.00
With vanilla wafers & whipped cream.
EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT III image

 

EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT III

310 Glensford Dr Suite 100, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Wings (8)$8.99
Fajita Quesadilla$11.49
Shrimp & Rice$11.99
The District House of Taps image

 

The District House of Taps

1240 Ft Bragg Rd, fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MARGHERITA$11.00
Latitude 35 image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Latitude 35

1217 Hay St, Fayetteville

Avg 3.7 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Restaurant banner

 

Mash House

4150 Sycamore Dairy Rd, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Kid Fried Chix$5.00
Bleu Brew Burger$14.00
Kid Mac & Cheese$4.00
Restaurant banner

 

Army City Steak Gyro Mchperson

201 s McPherson church RD, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Gyros$9.49
Bacon Cheeseburger$7.99
SD TZAT$0.50
Restaurant banner

 

Henley's Vintage Kitchen

1911a Murchison Road, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
BABY BACK RIBS
FISH$9.89
SALMON
Restaurant banner

 

The Wing Company 71st

7071 A Raeford Road, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Salsas Mexican Grill

516 N. Mcpherson Church Rd, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

The Wing Company

6411 Camden Rd,Ste 111-113, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Archway Burger

113 Person St, Fayetteville

Avg 4.7 (116 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Miyabi Jr image

 

Miyabi Jr

8106 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Army City Steak Gyro image

 

Army City Steak Gyro

201 s McPherson church RD, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
Takeout
Banner pic

 

Nita’s kitchen

8200 Cliffdale Rd #102, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Flying Legs - Fayetteville

2800 Gillespie St, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Menkoi Ramen House Fayetteville

1808 Owen Drive, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Army City Steak Gyro Mchperson

201 s McPherson church RD, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Kinlaw's Welcome Grill

1816 Sapona Rd, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Barry's Pizzaria : Fayetteville

8200 Cliffdale Rd ste 104, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
