Fayetteville restaurants you'll love
Fayetteville's top cuisines
Must-try Fayetteville restaurants
STEAKS
ScrubOaks Contemporary American Pub
5780 Ramsey St, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|BUFFALO CHICKEN WRAP
|$9.00
GRILLED CHICKEN WITH BUFFALO SAUCE, LETTUCE, RANCH OR BLUE CHEESE DRESSING
|BAJA FISH TACOS
|$13.00
THREE SOFT SHELL TACOS WITH PINEAPPLE CHIPOTLE SALSA AND HONEY GINGER AIOLI
|SCRUBOAKS BLT
|$10.00
MAN CANDY BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ROASTED GARLIC MAYO ON BUTTER TOASTED BREAD
Flying Legs - Fayettsville
2800 Gillespie St, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|C3. 5 Wings & 6 Shrimp
|$13.99
Come With Drink
|C8. 6 Shrimp & 2 PCS Fish
|$13.99
Come With Drink
|4- Low Country Boil
|$29.99
1/2 LB Jumbo Shrimp
1/2 LB Snow Crab Leg
1/2 LB Sausage
2 Boiling Egg
2 Corn & 2 Potato
EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT II
150 Andrews Rd Suite 8-B, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Burrito California
|$11.49
|(1) Grilled Chicken & Quesadilla
|$4.29
|(1) Steak & Quesadilla
|$4.29
Charlie Mike's Thai Pepper Restaurant and Pub
195 Star Point Dr,Ste A - C, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|33. Yellow Curry
|$14.95
|41. Pud Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)
|$14.95
|3. Dumplings
|$10.95
Will's Grill
4011 sycamore dairy rd suite 100, fayetteville
|Popular items
|farmers daughter burger
|$7.25
bacon, egg,American cheese, chili,mayo
|egg salad sandwich
|$5.75
on toasted white bread
|deep fried cauliflower with a kick
|$4.99
served with ranch
PIZZA • PASTA
Sammio's Italian Restaurant
2623 Raeford Rd, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Italian Sub
|$8.99
|Ham And Cheese Sub
|$7.99
|Sm Plain
|$6.99
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mac's Speed Shop
482 N McPherson Church Rd, fayetteville
|Popular items
|Wings 12
|$24.00
12 Smoked and Grilled wings, served with bleu cheese or ranch, celery and carrots. **Pick 2 sauces and they will be half and half.
|Brisket Platter
|$26.00
DRY RUBBED, SLOW SMOKED FOR 8 HOURS, SLICED TO ORDER, SERVED WITH CARAMELIZED ONIONS AND WESTERN BBQ
|Banana Pudding
|$6.00
With vanilla wafers & whipped cream.
EL BURRITO MEXICAN RESTAURANT III
310 Glensford Dr Suite 100, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings (8)
|$8.99
|Fajita Quesadilla
|$11.49
|Shrimp & Rice
|$11.99
The District House of Taps
1240 Ft Bragg Rd, fayetteville
|Popular items
|MARGHERITA
|$11.00
Mash House
4150 Sycamore Dairy Rd, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Kid Fried Chix
|$5.00
|Bleu Brew Burger
|$14.00
|Kid Mac & Cheese
|$4.00
Army City Steak Gyro Mchperson
201 s McPherson church RD, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Gyros
|$9.49
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
|SD TZAT
|$0.50
Henley's Vintage Kitchen
1911a Murchison Road, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|BABY BACK RIBS
|FISH
|$9.89
|SALMON
HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Archway Burger
113 Person St, Fayetteville
