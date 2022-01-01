Fayetteville bars & lounges you'll love

Go
Fayetteville restaurants
Toast

Must-try bars & lounges in Fayetteville

ScrubOaks Contemporary American Pub image

STEAKS

ScrubOaks Contemporary American Pub

5780 Ramsey St, Fayetteville

Avg 3.9 (566 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
SCRUBOAKS BLT$10.00
MAN CANDY BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ROASTED GARLIC MAYO ON BUTTER TOASTED BREAD
SCRUBOAKS CLASSIC BURGER$10.00
HANDCRAFTED FRESH BURGER, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEESE, PICKLES, ONION ON BUN
ZUCCHINI FRIES$9.00
FRESH ZUCCHINI STICKS, BATTERED AND FRIED, SERVED WITH SPICY RANCH
More about ScrubOaks Contemporary American Pub
Charlie Mike's Thai Pepper Restaurant and Pub image

 

Charlie Mike's Thai Pepper Restaurant and Pub

195 Star Point Dr,Ste A - C, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
33. Yellow Curry$14.95
41. Pud Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)$14.95
3. Dumplings$10.95
More about Charlie Mike's Thai Pepper Restaurant and Pub
Mac's Speed Shop image

SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

Mac's Speed Shop

482 N McPherson Church Rd, fayetteville

Avg 4.2 (2831 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chop Brisk Sand$14.00
Slow smoked, chopped, usda prime brisket tossed in western nc bbq
Half Slab$20.00
Dry rubbed & slow smoked for 6 hours, finished on the grill with red BBQ sauce.
Lil' Pig$9.00
Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.
More about Mac's Speed Shop
The District House of Taps image

 

The District House of Taps

1240 Ft Bragg Rd, fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
MARGHERITA$11.00
More about The District House of Taps
Latitude 35 image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Latitude 35

1217 Hay St, Fayetteville

Avg 3.7 (135 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
More about Latitude 35
Restaurant banner

 

Salsas Mexican Grill

516 N. Mcpherson Church Rd, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Salsas Mexican Grill
Restaurant banner

HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Archway Burger

113 Person St, Fayetteville

Avg 4.7 (116 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Archway Burger

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Fayetteville

Quesadillas

Tacos

Salmon

Fajitas

Chimichangas

Burritos

Pudding

Map

More near Fayetteville to explore

Sanford

Avg 4 (11 restaurants)

Apex

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Southern Pines

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Fuquay Varina

No reviews yet

Cameron

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (153 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Durham

Avg 4.3 (89 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (113 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (269 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston