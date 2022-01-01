Fayetteville bars & lounges you'll love
Must-try bars & lounges in Fayetteville
More about ScrubOaks Contemporary American Pub
STEAKS
ScrubOaks Contemporary American Pub
5780 Ramsey St, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|SCRUBOAKS BLT
|$10.00
MAN CANDY BACON, LETTUCE, TOMATO, ROASTED GARLIC MAYO ON BUTTER TOASTED BREAD
|SCRUBOAKS CLASSIC BURGER
|$10.00
HANDCRAFTED FRESH BURGER, LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHEESE, PICKLES, ONION ON BUN
|ZUCCHINI FRIES
|$9.00
FRESH ZUCCHINI STICKS, BATTERED AND FRIED, SERVED WITH SPICY RANCH
More about Charlie Mike's Thai Pepper Restaurant and Pub
Charlie Mike's Thai Pepper Restaurant and Pub
195 Star Point Dr,Ste A - C, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|33. Yellow Curry
|$14.95
|41. Pud Kee Mow (Drunken Noodles)
|$14.95
|3. Dumplings
|$10.95
More about Mac's Speed Shop
SALADS • BBQ • SANDWICHES • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
Mac's Speed Shop
482 N McPherson Church Rd, fayetteville
|Popular items
|Chop Brisk Sand
|$14.00
Slow smoked, chopped, usda prime brisket tossed in western nc bbq
|Half Slab
|$20.00
Dry rubbed & slow smoked for 6 hours, finished on the grill with red BBQ sauce.
|Lil' Pig
|$9.00
Served with fresh slaw on the sandwich.
More about The District House of Taps
The District House of Taps
1240 Ft Bragg Rd, fayetteville
|Popular items
|MARGHERITA
|$11.00