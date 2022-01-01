Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken nuggets in
Fayetteville
/
Fayetteville
/
Chicken Nuggets
Fayetteville restaurants that serve chicken nuggets
Army City Steak Gyro Mchperson - 201 s McPherson church RD
201 s McPherson church RD, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Chicken Nuggets
$5.99
More about Army City Steak Gyro Mchperson - 201 s McPherson church RD
POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE
1948 Skibo Road, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Chicken nuggets
$6.95
More about POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE
Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville
Fajitas
Rice Bowls
Hibachi Steaks
Grilled Chicken
Quesadillas
Flautas
Chili
Burritos
More near Fayetteville to explore
Apex
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Southern Pines
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Sanford
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Aberdeen
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Cameron
Avg 4.2
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(7 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(213 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Durham
Avg 4.4
(123 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(273 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(380 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(458 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(369 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston