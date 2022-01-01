Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chicken tortilla soup in
Fayetteville
/
Fayetteville
/
Chicken Tortilla Soup
Fayetteville restaurants that serve chicken tortilla soup
El Burrito Mexican Restaurant 2
150 Andrews Rd Suite 8-B, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Bowl Tortilla Chicken Soup
$7.99
More about El Burrito Mexican Restaurant 2
El Burrito Mexican Restaurant 3
310 Glensford Dr Suite 100, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Cup Tortilla Chicken Soup
$4.99
More about El Burrito Mexican Restaurant 3
Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville
Jalapeno Poppers
Shrimp Tempura
Gyoza
Grilled Chicken
Cheeseburgers
Chicken Fried Steaks
Enchiladas
Shrimp Quesadillas
More near Fayetteville to explore
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Southern Pines
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Sanford
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Aberdeen
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Cameron
Avg 4.2
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(194 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Durham
Avg 4.4
(117 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(257 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(159 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(357 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(68 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(427 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(353 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston