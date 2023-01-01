Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Crab rolls in
Fayetteville
/
Fayetteville
/
Crab Rolls
Fayetteville restaurants that serve crab rolls
Miyabi Jr Express - Fayetteville
8108 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Crab Roll
$5.95
More about Miyabi Jr Express - Fayetteville
Mikoto Express
7980 Raeford Rd, fayetteville
No reviews yet
Spicy Crab Roll
$6.00
More about Mikoto Express
