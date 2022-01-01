Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Edamame in
Fayetteville
/
Fayetteville
/
Edamame
Fayetteville restaurants that serve edamame
Menkoi Ramen House Fayetteville
1808 Owen Drive, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
#12. Edamame
$4.00
Lightly salted boiled soybean pods
More about Menkoi Ramen House Fayetteville
POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE
1948 Skibo Road, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Edamame
$4.25
More about POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE
More popular cities to explore
