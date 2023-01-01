Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Eel in
Fayetteville
/
Fayetteville
/
Eel
Fayetteville restaurants that serve eel
POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE
1948 Skibo Road, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Eel Avocado
$5.95
eel sauce
$1.00
More about POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE
Oh Snap Hibachi
6290 yadkin rd, fayetteville
No reviews yet
Eel Avocado Roll
$8.95
More about Oh Snap Hibachi
Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville
Steak Tacos
Mac And Cheese
Teriyaki Bowls
Quesadillas
Hibachi Steaks
Chili
Chips And Salsa
Cheese Fries
More near Fayetteville to explore
Apex
Avg 4.5
(19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Sanford
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
Southern Pines
Avg 4.8
(12 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
Avg 4.6
(11 restaurants)
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Aberdeen
Avg 5
(4 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Cameron
Avg 4.2
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(229 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Durham
Avg 4.4
(145 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(6 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(283 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(164 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(426 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(94 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(480 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(422 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston