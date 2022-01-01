Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon in Fayetteville

Fayetteville restaurants
Fayetteville restaurants that serve salmon

POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE

1948 Skibo Road, Fayetteville

Salmon Avocado$5.95
Spicy Salmon$5.50
Salmon Roll$5.95
Henley's Vintage Kitchen

1911a Murchison Road, Fayetteville

SALMON CROQUETTES$11.89
The Friend's Table Restaurant & Provisions - 225 Green St

225 Green St, Fayetteville

Bacon Wrapped Salmon$13.00
blackened salmon bites + applewood smoked bacon brushed with bourbon glaze
each order contains five pieces; weighing six - eight ounces
