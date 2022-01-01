Salmon in Fayetteville
Fayetteville restaurants that serve salmon
More about POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE
POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE
1948 Skibo Road, Fayetteville
|Salmon Avocado
|$5.95
|Spicy Salmon
|$5.50
|Salmon Roll
|$5.95
More about Henley's Vintage Kitchen
Henley's Vintage Kitchen
1911a Murchison Road, Fayetteville
|SALMON CROQUETTES
|$11.89
More about The Friend's Table Restaurant & Provisions - 225 Green St
The Friend's Table Restaurant & Provisions - 225 Green St
225 Green St, Fayetteville
|Bacon Wrapped Salmon
|$13.00
blackened salmon bites + applewood smoked bacon brushed with bourbon glaze
each order contains five pieces; weighing six - eight ounces