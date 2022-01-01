Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp tempura in
Fayetteville
/
Fayetteville
/
Shrimp Tempura
Fayetteville restaurants that serve shrimp tempura
Miyabi Jr Express
8108 Cliffdale Road, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura Roll
$6.25
More about Miyabi Jr Express
POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE
1948 Skibo Road, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Shrimp Tempura
$6.50
More about POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE
Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville
California Rolls
Tuna Rolls
Enchiladas
Chicken Soup
Chimichangas
Cake
Steak Burritos
Super Burritos
More near Fayetteville to explore
Apex
Avg 4.5
(14 restaurants)
Southern Pines
Avg 4.7
(13 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.6
(12 restaurants)
Sanford
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Cameron
Avg 4.2
(2 restaurants)
Aberdeen
Avg 5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(5 restaurants)
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Durham
Avg 4.4
(111 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(247 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(153 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.4
(340 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(59 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(408 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(342 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston