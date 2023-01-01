Turkey burgers in Fayetteville
Fayetteville restaurants that serve turkey burgers
More about Henley's Vintage Kitchen
Henley's Vintage Kitchen
1911a Murchison Road, Fayetteville
|TURKEY BURGER
|$8.89
Tender grilled turkey patty, lightly seasoned and served on a buttery toasted bun, topped with cheese. Garnished with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles.
More about The Wing Company - Hope Mills
The Wing Company - Hope Mills
6411 Camden Rd,Ste 111-113, Fayetteville
|Turkey Burger
|$10.99
A healthier choice, try this antibiotic free burger option topped with fresh guacamole, lettuce, tomato, red onion and melted Provolone. Served on a grilled brioche bun with our legendary fries.