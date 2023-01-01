Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Fayetteville

Fayetteville restaurants
Fayetteville restaurants that serve veggie rolls

Oh Snap Hibachi

6290 yadkin rd, fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Roll$5.95
Cucumber & avocado
More about Oh Snap Hibachi
POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE

1948 Skibo Road, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Veggie Roll$6.25
More about POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE

