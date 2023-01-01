Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Veggie rolls in
Fayetteville
/
Fayetteville
/
Veggie Rolls
Fayetteville restaurants that serve veggie rolls
Oh Snap Hibachi
6290 yadkin rd, fayetteville
No reviews yet
Veggie Roll
$5.95
Cucumber & avocado
More about Oh Snap Hibachi
POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE
1948 Skibo Road, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
Veggie Roll
$6.25
More about POKE CAFE - FAYETTEVILLE
Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville
Curry Goat
Stew
Grits
Fish Tacos
Curry
Volcano Rolls
Macaroni Salad
Mac And Cheese
More near Fayetteville to explore
Apex
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Southern Pines
Avg 4.8
(13 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Holly Springs
Avg 4.5
(13 restaurants)
Sanford
Avg 4
(12 restaurants)
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Aberdeen
Avg 5
(5 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Cameron
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Pinehurst
No reviews yet
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(244 restaurants)
Goldsboro
No reviews yet
Durham
Avg 4.3
(151 restaurants)
Albemarle
No reviews yet
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(170 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(463 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(104 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(509 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(444 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston