Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Fayetteville

Go
Fayetteville restaurants
Toast

Fayetteville restaurants that serve waffles

Banner pic

 

Nita’s kitchen - 8200 Cliffdale Rd #102

8200 Cliffdale Rd #102, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Nita's Chicken & Waffle$10.99
Three whole wings served on a Begian Waffle
More about Nita’s kitchen - 8200 Cliffdale Rd #102
Item pic

 

The Friend's Table Restaurant & Provisions - 225 Green St

225 Green St, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle Platter$14.00
four mini belgian waffles + choice of bacon or sausage + 2 eggs
Chicken + Waffles$14.00
four mini belgian waffles + chicken wings OR chicken breast
Waffles$5.00
More about The Friend's Table Restaurant & Provisions - 225 Green St

Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville

Shrimp Tempura

Steak Fajitas

Shumai

Chips And Salsa

Tortilla Soup

Salmon

Carne Asada

Cake

Map

More near Fayetteville to explore

Apex

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Holly Springs

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Sanford

Avg 4 (12 restaurants)

Southern Pines

Avg 4.8 (12 restaurants)

Fuquay Varina

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Aberdeen

Avg 5 (3 restaurants)

Cameron

Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Pinehurst

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Raleigh

Avg 4.4 (212 restaurants)

Goldsboro

No reviews yet

Durham

Avg 4.4 (131 restaurants)

Albemarle

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (261 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (159 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (376 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (80 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (448 restaurants)

Baltimore

Avg 4.4 (371 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston