Fayetteville restaurants you'll love

Go
Fayetteville restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Fayetteville

Fayetteville's top cuisines

Sandwich
Sandwiches
Scroll right

Must-try Fayetteville restaurants

The Local image

CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES

The Local

113 Main Avenue South, Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (354 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
BUFFALO CHICK$6.00
Hand battered chicken chopped & tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, ranch, Amoroso bread
CHEESEBURGER$5.00
6 ounces of beef cooked to perfection served with white American cheese on a brioche bun. Add your fav condiments & veggies.
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE$1.00
infamous & delicious - LOCAL chocolate chip cookies
More about The Local
Main pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant

1225 Huntsville Hwy, Fayetteville

Avg 4.3 (651 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Soft or Crispy Taco$2.10
Your choice of crunchy or soft taco filled with either ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce and cheese.
Chimichanga Meal$10.49
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of chunk beef or shredded chicken, deep fried golden brown, and topped with cheese sauce. Served with a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh rice, and homemade refried beans.
Chips and Salsa$1.99
Tortilla chips with homemade salsa.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
The Local, Too image

 

The Local, Too

918 Huntsville Highway, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about The Local, Too
Map

More near Fayetteville to explore

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (27 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (248 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (68 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (147 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (49 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (196 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (189 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston