Fayetteville restaurants you'll love
Fayetteville's top cuisines
Must-try Fayetteville restaurants
More about The Local
CHEESESTEAKS • SALADS • SANDWICHES
The Local
113 Main Avenue South, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|BUFFALO CHICK
|$6.00
Hand battered chicken chopped & tossed in buffalo sauce with lettuce, ranch, Amoroso bread
|CHEESEBURGER
|$5.00
6 ounces of beef cooked to perfection served with white American cheese on a brioche bun. Add your fav condiments & veggies.
|CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
|$1.00
infamous & delicious - LOCAL chocolate chip cookies
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
La Fuente Mexican Restaurant
1225 Huntsville Hwy, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Soft or Crispy Taco
|$2.10
Your choice of crunchy or soft taco filled with either ground beef or shredded chicken, topped with lettuce and cheese.
|Chimichanga Meal
|$10.49
A flour tortilla filled with your choice of chunk beef or shredded chicken, deep fried golden brown, and topped with cheese sauce. Served with a side of lettuce, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo, fresh rice, and homemade refried beans.
|Chips and Salsa
|$1.99
Tortilla chips with homemade salsa.
More about The Local, Too
The Local, Too
918 Huntsville Highway, Fayetteville