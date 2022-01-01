Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Fayetteville

Go
Fayetteville restaurants
Toast

Fayetteville restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

 

The Local

918 Huntsville Highway, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
LOCAL CHICKEN SALAD - 8 OZ$8.00
8 ounce of LOCAL chicken salad made with dried cranberries, pecans, and celery - a local fav (not gluten free)
**pictured is the 16 oz**
CHICKEN SALAD$6.50
Served on croissant roll or bed of lettuce with shredded chicken, dried cranberries, celery, pecans, salt, pepper, mayo
CHICKEN "THE BLUE" SALAD$6.50
Chopped philly style CHICKEN with onions & bleu cheese crumbles served on romaine lettuce
More about The Local
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant

1225 Huntsville Hwy, Fayetteville

Avg 4.3 (651 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Salad$11.25
Savory grilled chicken with lettuce, bell peppers, cheese, onions, tomatoes, and sour cream.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant

Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville

Cheese Fries

Chicken Tenders

Cheeseburgers

Map

More near Fayetteville to explore

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (34 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Huntsville

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.4 (335 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (77 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (215 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (499 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (466 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (265 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston