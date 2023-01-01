Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Nachos in Fayetteville

Go
Fayetteville restaurants
Toast

Fayetteville restaurants that serve nachos

Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Fayetteville

1225 Huntsville Hwy, Fayetteville

Avg 4.3 (651 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ground Beef or Shredded Chicken Nachos$8.99
Cheesy nachos topped with your choice of our juicy shredded chicken, fresh ground beef, or mixed. This also comes with the option to add homemade refried beans and sliced jalapenos.
Fajita Nacho$12.99
Nachos topped with our savory chicken fajita, steak fajita, or mixed fajita. Comes with your choice of corn or flour tortillas and a fajita salad.
Nacho Supreme$11.99
A pile of nachos mixed with juicy shredded chicken, ground beef, homemade refried beans, freshly grated white cheese, lettuce, diced tomatoes, sour cream, and a side of fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Fayetteville
Restaurant banner

 

Ricks Barbecue - Fayetteville

1419 Huntsville Highway, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
#9 Nachos$7.34
Crispy Corn Chips covered in Nacho Cheese- Topped with Sour Crème, Green Onions, and Choice of Meat- Salsa and Jalapeno on the side
More about Ricks Barbecue - Fayetteville

Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville

Chicken Tenders

Cheese Fries

Chicken Salad

Map

More near Fayetteville to explore

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Murfreesboro

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Franklin

Avg 4.4 (57 restaurants)

Brentwood

Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)

Madison

Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)

Columbia

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Spring Hill

Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Tullahoma

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Huntsville

Avg 4.5 (93 restaurants)

Decatur

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Cullman

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (516 restaurants)

Chattanooga

Avg 4.5 (105 restaurants)

Orlando

Avg 4.4 (392 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (118 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (720 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (701 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (399 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston