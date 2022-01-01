Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Philly cheesesteaks in Fayetteville

Fayetteville restaurants
Fayetteville restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Bartoli’s Pizza - 113 Main Ave South

113 Main Ave South, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly steak and cheese Sub$9.99
Shredded Philly steak with cheese, onions, and green peppers served with lettuce and mayo.
More about Bartoli’s Pizza - 113 Main Ave South
Item pic

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Fayetteville

1225 Huntsville Hwy, Fayetteville

Avg 4.3 (651 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Cheese Steak Burrito$11.99
Traditional grilled philly cheese steak with grilled onions, grilled peppers, and cheese all inside a flour tortilla. Served with a side of our fresh rice and homemade refried beans.
More about La Fuente Mexican Restaurant - Fayetteville

