Fayetteville restaurants you'll love
Fayetteville's top cuisines
Must-try Fayetteville restaurants
More about Pies & Pints Pizzeria
Pies & Pints Pizzeria
219 W Maple Ave, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie Terrine
|$6.00
|Pizza Pie
|$10.00
|SM Greek
|$9.00
More about Kobe Asian Fusion
SUSHI
Kobe Asian Fusion
100 Town Center Rd, Fayetteville
|Popular items
|Cream Cheese King Crab Wontons
Four of our house made cream cheese king crab wontons deep-fried to a golden finish and served with a sweet chili dipping sauce.
|California
|$5.00
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado
|YumYum
|$11.98
Crab meat, avocado, cucumber, & cream cheese topped with spicy crab & crunchy.
More about The Take Out
The Take Out
115 East Maple Avenue, Fayetteville
More about Secret Sandwich Society - WV
Secret Sandwich Society - WV
103 Keller Ave, Fayetteville