Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Cheesecake in
Fayetteville
/
Fayetteville
/
Cheesecake
Fayetteville restaurants that serve cheesecake
SUSHI
Kobe Asian Fusion
100 Town Center Rd, Fayetteville
Avg 4.8
(189 reviews)
Tempura Cheesecake
$5.00
Banana Cheesecake Roll
$6.00
More about Kobe Asian Fusion
Tea Time - ~Today's Location - New River Health
497 Mall Road, Oak Hill
No reviews yet
Strawberry Cheesecake Parfait
$4.00
More about Tea Time - ~Today's Location - New River Health
Browse other tasty dishes in Fayetteville
Chocolate Cake
Chili
Cake
More near Fayetteville to explore
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Charleston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Radford
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Christiansburg
No reviews yet
Huntington
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Barboursville
No reviews yet
Vinton
Avg 4.3
(6 restaurants)
Bluefield
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charleston
Avg 4.5
(30 restaurants)
Bluefield
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Huntington
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(39 restaurants)
Marietta
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.4
(236 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(461 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(996 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(82 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(359 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(497 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston