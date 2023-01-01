Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Salmon in
Fayetteville
/
Fayetteville
/
Salmon
Fayetteville restaurants that serve salmon
The Take Out
115 East Maple Avenue, Fayetteville
No reviews yet
SUSHI SNACKS- SALMON
$4.25
More about The Take Out
SUSHI
Kobe Asian Fusion
100 Town Center Rd, Fayetteville
Avg 4.8
(189 reviews)
Salmon and Tuna
$17.00
Salmon
$11.00
Salmon
$8.00
More about Kobe Asian Fusion
More near Fayetteville to explore
Charleston
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Radford
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Barboursville
No reviews yet
Christiansburg
No reviews yet
Huntington
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Vinton
Avg 4.3
(4 restaurants)
Bluefield
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Charleston
Avg 4.5
(32 restaurants)
Bluefield
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
Blacksburg
Avg 4.3
(19 restaurants)
Huntington
Avg 4.3
(7 restaurants)
Roanoke
Avg 4.4
(29 restaurants)
Marietta
Avg 4.3
(5 restaurants)
Indianapolis
Avg 4.5
(216 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.5
(404 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(943 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(70 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(333 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.4
(469 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston