Salmon in Fayetteville

Fayetteville restaurants
Fayetteville restaurants that serve salmon

The Take Out

115 East Maple Avenue, Fayetteville

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SUSHI SNACKS- SALMON$4.25
More about The Take Out
Kobe Asian Fusion image

SUSHI

Kobe Asian Fusion

100 Town Center Rd, Fayetteville

Avg 4.8 (189 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Salmon and Tuna$17.00
Salmon$11.00
Salmon$8.00
More about Kobe Asian Fusion
