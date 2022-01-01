Go
Toast

Fazzio's Pasta Company

Specializing in fresh pasta. All ingredients are from local sources like farms, butchers and wineries

203 E Broadway

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Caprese Plank$14.00
Fresh Mozzarella, Tomato Slices, and Basil Layered over one another and drizzled with Balsamic vinegar
Meat Lasagna$25.00
Feeds 4.
Contains 4 large servings of Meat Lasagna.
Cooking instructions will be provided; Comes frozen, please bring an insulated bag if you are traveling!
1/2 Dozen Small Cannoli$15.00
6 Small Cannoli topped with Powdered Sugar
Choice of Filling
Fettuccine Chicken Alfredo$16.00
Fresh Fettuccine Tossed in our Alfredo sauce with Chicken
Pepsi$2.00
Meat Lasagna Tray$25.00
Feeds 4
Build your Own Pasta Bowl$12.00
Choose your Pasta and Sauce. Add ons are extra
Seven Cheese Ravioli$16.00
Our Handmade Ravioli with seven cheeses and smothered in our House Made Tomato Basil Gravy
See full menu

Location

203 E Broadway

Salem NJ

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gus's Crab Shack

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cornerstone Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Taste of India

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Zach's Grill

No reviews yet

Great food morning and nite! Our goal is to offer restaurant quality food in a fast food setting. Zach's is a father and son shop that opening March 2021.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston