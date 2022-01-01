Fazzio's Pasta Company
Specializing in fresh pasta. All ingredients are from local sources like farms, butchers and wineries
203 E Broadway
Popular Items
Location
203 E Broadway
Salem NJ
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Gus's Crab Shack
Come in and enjoy!
Cornerstone Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
Taste of India
Come in and enjoy!
Zach's Grill
Great food morning and nite! Our goal is to offer restaurant quality food in a fast food setting. Zach's is a father and son shop that opening March 2021.