Fat Boy's Pizza

Oversized New York Style Pizza delivered with Southern Hospitality. When you get a taste of our fresh, made daily dough and pizza sauce, you will quickly see why there is More to Love!

6168 Highway 49

Popular Items

Garlic Knots$5.99
Our homemade dough, twisted into knots, oven baked and covered in our decadent garlic butter sauce, topped with parmesan cheese and parsley, and served with warm marinara.
16 Inch - Pepperoni$18.99
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
6 Wings$10.75
Slice - The Fat Boy (Supreme)$8.99
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ground beef, green peppers, black olives, mushrooms and red onions
16 Inch - Original Cheese$16.99
Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
Slice - The Meats$8.99
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.
Slice - Original Cheese$6.79
Our original Fat Boy's dough and homemade sauce topped with premium shredded mozzarella.
16 Inch - Half & Half
Slice - Pepperoni$6.99
Our Original Cheese pizza topped with Pepperoni
16 Inch - The Meats$25.99
Homemade sauce, shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, Italian sausage, ham, smoked bacon, and seasoned ground beef.
Location

Hattiesburg MS

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

