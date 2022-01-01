Go
Toast

FB Kitchen & Lounge

Visit www.FBsKitchen.com for information regarding upcoming events & promotions!

126 W 6th St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pepperoni$13.00
Freshly sliced pepperoni, four cheese blend, finished with feta, Italian seasoning, and olive oil drizzle.
12" Pepperoni Pizza$11.45
16" Build-Your-Own$16.00
French Fries$2.95
This is a description
Pepperoni$14.00
12" feta, four cheese blend, Italian seasoning, olive oil
6 Wings$11.00
Cheesy Flat Bread$8.00
Served with Pizza Sauce
Funky Bastard$16.00
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, red onion, mushroom, and green peppers.
16" Pepperoni Pizza$17.45
12" Build-Your-Own$11.00
See full menu

Location

126 W 6th St

Cincinnati OH

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

PRSTG Lounge & Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TPS CINCY Downtown2

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Shanghai on Elm

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Americano

No reviews yet

Americano showcases America’s ultimate comfort foods made from scratch, in a safe, open and contemporary atmosphere.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston