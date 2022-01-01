Go
Friendly Confines

Your Neighborhood Sports Tavern. Current Hours Are 11am-12am SUN-THURS, 11am-2am FRI-SAT.

7025 COUNTY RD. 46A

No reviews yet

Popular Items

(6) WINGS$12.99
Our Fresh, Never Frozen Jumbo Wings Served in Your Favorite Sauce. Flavors Can Be Mixed But Not Split. DUE TO HIGH DEMAND AND LOW SUPPLY WE ARE ADJUSTING PRICING BASED ON MARKET PRICE.
(6) CLAWS$9.99
Our Fresh, Never Frozen, Hormone Free Chicken Tenders Hand Battered and Lightly Fried. Flavors can be mixed but not split.
CAJUN ALFREDO PASTA$15.99
Cajun alfredo pasta and tomatoes topped with either grilled shrimp or chicken.
LOADED FRIES
Waffle fries topped with cheese and bacon.
(12) CLAWS$16.99
Our Fresh, Never Frozen, Hormone Free Chicken Tenders Hand Battered and Lightly Fried. Flavors Can Be Mixed But Not Split!
PHILLY CHEESE$13.99
Simmered flaked beef with sauteed onions, peppers and white American cheese on a hoagie roll.
HAMBURGER$10.99
1/2 pound Steak Burger with your choice of cheese and lettuce, tomato and onion.
CLAW PLATTER DINNER$14.99
7 Grilled, blackened or fried claws with two sides. Flavors can be mixed but not split.
(20) CLAWS$25.99
Our Fresh, Never Frozen, Hormone Free Chicken Tenders Hand Battered and Lightly Fried.
POTATO SKINS$10.99
Lightly fried potato spuds stuffed with cheddar jack cheese, applewood bacon and green onions. Served with sour cream.
Location

7025 COUNTY RD. 46A

LAKE MARY FL

Sunday12:00 pm - 6:30 pm
Monday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 am
