The Soul Café provides a mouthwatering kosher menu featuring gourmet soups, salads, sandwiches, pizzas, pastas and more; in a warm and relaxed environment.
Complete with a community table, fireplace and outdoor dining area, the Soul Cafe provides an excellent opportunity to meet friends, get some work done or grab a quick bite.
Managed by The Epicurean Group, the cafe is part of Friendship Circle's Soul Projects, which focuses on providing vocational opportunities to adults with special needs. The cafe teaches adults with special needs the skills of food prep, cooking, hosting and serving.

Popular Items

Impossible Burger$15.00
Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Veggie Omelet$13.00
Caesar Salad$14.00
Pita$2.00
Ancient Grain Salad$15.00
House Cut Fries$6.00
Classic Pizza$10.00
House Salad$6.00
Side Tuna$4.00
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

5586 Drake Road

West Bloomfield MI

Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
