Seafood
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

FD's Grill House

Open today 11:00 AM - 8:30 PM

1119 Reviews

$$

15119 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road

Pflugerville, TX 78660

Call

Hours

Directions

Pickup

Popular Items

Homemade Key Lime Pie$6.95
We offer one dessert, so it better be good. And it is. Homemade key lime filling and graham cracker crust with freshly whipped cream.
Cornmeal Catfish$11.95
Catfish fillets dusted with seasoned cornmeal.
Firecracker Shrimp$8.95
Hand-breaded crispy shrimp tossed in a creamy firecracker sauce.
Tilapia Alexander$13.95
Grilled tilapia fillet with sautéed shrimp in a white wine cream sauce. Served with buttery whipped potatoes and one side dish.
Cedar Planked Salmon$16.95
Cedar grilled salmon, fresh pineapple salsa, and a bourbon glaze drizzle. Served with buttery whipped potatoes and one side dish.
Spinach Dip Chicken Pasta$11.95
Penne pasta, creamy spinach dip, lemon-herb chicken and garlic toast.
Catfish & Shrimp$12.95
FD's original – grilled, blackened, or fried.
FD's House Salad$4.00
Mixed greens, granny smith apples, tomato, candied walnuts and homemade cornbread croutons.
FD's Combo$15.95
Choose any three + two sides.
Fresh North Atlantic Salmon (Dinner Cut)$15.95
Filleted in-house, served with buttery whipped potatoes and one side dish.
Attributes and Amenities

check markKid-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm

Location

15119 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road, Pflugerville TX 78660

Directions

