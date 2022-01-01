Go
FDKY Barbecue

Slow smoking fresh daily

9606 Taylorsville Rd

Popular Items

Smoked Steakburger$8.00
Steakburger patty dry rubbed & smoked, topped with American Cheese, Lettuce, Pickles, & Onions. Add your favorite BBQ sauce!
Pulled Pork Sandwich$6.00
Our SIGNATURE sandwich. Pulled Pork rubbed & slow smoked. Top it with our signature Fire & Ice Pickles & your favorite sauce!
Half Rack Ribs$15.00
1/2 Rack Baby Back Ribs dry rubbed & smoked with your favorite sauce on the side & a dinner roll.
Piggy Pack for 4$34.00
Includes 1 LB of Meat, 2 Pints of Sides, 4 Buns & sauce. (Feeds 2 Adults & 2 Children)
Pulled Chicken Sandwich$7.00
Chicken breast rubbed, smoked, & pulled; served on a brioche bun.
Piggy Pack for 6$50.00
Includes 1 & 1/2 LBs of Meat, 3 Pints of Sides, 6 Buns & sauce. (Feeds 4 Adults & 2 Children)
Smoked Turkey Sandwich$8.00
Turkey breast seasoned, smoked, & sliced to order. An employee favorite!
3 Meat Sampler$17.50
Pork, Chicken, Turkey served with 2 sides & a dinner roll. (Sub Brisket for an additional charge)
Brisket Sandwich$10.00
Texas style salt n' pepper seasoned USDA Choice Brisket
Location

9606 Taylorsville Rd

Jeffersontown KY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
