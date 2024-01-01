Go
A map showing the location of Folktale Wine Bar - View gallery

Folktale Wine Bar -

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

8940 Carmel Valley Road

Carmel, CA 93923

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

8940 Carmel Valley Road, Carmel CA 93923

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Folktale Winery & Vineyards
orange starNo Reviews
8940 Carmel Valley Road Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
Bear + Flag Roadside - 7152 Carmel Valley Road
orange starNo Reviews
7152 Carmel Valley Road Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
Hacienda Kitchen -
orange starNo Reviews
7180 Carmel Valley Road Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext
Tarpy's - Tarpy's
orange starNo Reviews
2999 Monterey-Salinas Highway Monterey, CA 93940
View restaurantnext
Le Petit Pali on 8th
orange starNo Reviews
2 NW of 8th on Junipero Carmel By The Sea, CA 93921
View restaurantnext
From Scratch Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
3626 The Barnyard Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Carmel

Folktale - Events Location
orange star4.3 • 635
8940 Carmel Valley Rd Carmel, CA 93923
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Carmel

Carmel By The Sea

Avg 4.2 (22 restaurants)

Monterey

No reviews yet

Seaside

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

Pacific Grove

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Salinas

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Capitola

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Aptos

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Santa Cruz

Avg 4 (75 restaurants)

Scotts Valley

Avg 3 (8 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Folktale Wine Bar -

orange starNo Reviews
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston