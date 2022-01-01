Go
Feast From the East

Serving the best Chinese Chicken Salad and Sesame Chicken Wings on Westwood Boulevard since 1981!

1949 Westwood Blvd • $$

Avg 4.4 (1166 reviews)

Popular Items

1pc. Sesame Wing$1.75
Regular Chicken Salad$13.39
Romaine lettuce, shredded chicken, sliced almonds, sesame seeds, scallions, and our signature Wonton Strips & original Sesame Dressing
6pc. Sesame Chicken$9.80
NEW! Boneless Sesame Chicken$6.50
Boneless Chicken battered and fried in our Signature Sesame Chicken Batter! Comes with your choice of Creamy Feast Sauce or Sweet Chili Sauce. Add a side of rice for $1.50
12pc. Sesame Chicken$18.90
Small Chicken Salad$11.29
Romaine lettuce, shredded chicken, sliced almonds, sesame seeds, scallions, and our signature Wonton Strips & original Sesame Dressing
5pc Chicken Potstickers$4.45
1pc. Sesame Drummette$1.80
Large Chicken Salad$17.49
Romaine lettuce, shredded chicken, sliced almonds, sesame seeds, scallions, and our signature Wonton Strips & original Sesame Dressing\t\t
Family Style Chicken Salad Serves 4 as a side dish.
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Takeout

Location

1949 Westwood Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
