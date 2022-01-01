Go
****When ordering online please pull into the parking lot on the west side of the building and utilize one of the carryout zones next to the side door of the restaurant. If you don’t see anyone outside, please call the restaurant directly, let them know you’re outside (with your flashers on) and what kind of vehicle you’re in and we’ll run the food right out as soon as it’s ready. We appreciate your continued support.*****
Feast BBQ is a quick service restaurant focused on great BBQ, bourbon, craft beer and excellent hospitality.
Feast BBQ takes the time needed to treat the BBQ with the utmost care and attention. Low and slow is an understatement. While extremely labor intensive, the results are worth the efforts.
The menu includes traditional BBQ such as pulled pork, baby back ribs, brisket, & chicken with house made sides and a variety of appetizers and desserts.

Pulled Pork Plate$14.99
Our House Smoked Pulled Pork Plate is Served with Your Choice of Two Sides, Pickles, Red Onions and Two Slices of Bread.
Chopped Chicken Sandwich$9.79
Chopped Chicken Sandwich with your choice of a Side.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.79
Pulled Pork Sandwich with your choice of a Side.
Loaded Tots$8.99
Tater Tots loaded with Creamy Coleslaw, Original BBQ Sauce, and Green Onions.
Tater Tots$3.99
Mac & Cheese$2.99
Smoked Chicken Wings$13.99
10 of our smoked and dry rubbed wings covered in our signature glaze. Mixed drumettes and flats, sorry no substitutions.
Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Solo Dining
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Buffet
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Cryptocurrency
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

909 E Market St

Louisville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
