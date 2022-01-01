Go
Feast BBQ

****When ordering online please look for one of our team members right outside the front entrance of the restaurant who can grab your order for you so you don’t have to get outside your vehicle. If you don’t see anyone outside, please call the restaurant directly, let them know you’re outside (with your flashers on) and what kind of vehicle you’re in and we’ll run the food right out as soon as it’s ready. We appreciate your continued support.*****

Feast BBQ is a quick service restaurant focused on great BBQ, bourbon, craft beer and excellent hospitality.
Feast BBQ takes the time needed to treat the BBQ with the utmost care and attention. Low and slow is an understatement. While extremely labor intensive, the results are worth the efforts.
The menu includes traditional BBQ such as pulled pork, baby back ribs, brisket, & chicken with house made sides and a variety of appetizers and desserts.

BBQ • SANDWICHES

10318 Taylorsville Rd • $

Avg 3.9 (158 reviews)

Popular Items

Pulled Pork Sandwich$9.79
Pulled Pork Sandwich with your choice of a Side.
Pulled Pork Plate$14.99
Our House Smoked Pulled Pork Plate is Served with Your Choice of Two Sides, Pickles, Red Onions and Two Slices of Bread.
Chicken Sandwich$9.79
Chopped Chicken Sandwich with your choice of a Side.
Tater Tots$3.99
Crispy Mac & Cheese Balls$8.79
Crispy Mac & Cheese Balls topped with Cilantro and Cotija Cheese served with our House Made Horseradish Sauce.
Loaded Tots$8.99
Tater Tots loaded with Creamy Coleslaw, Original BBQ Sauce, and Green Onions.
To-Go Disposable Utensils
Please let us know how many sets of individually plastic wrapped to-go utensils you need by adding that number of to-go sets in with your order. We know a lot of our guests are staying healthy at home and we want to limit our impact as much as possible. Thank you for your support!
2 BBQ Style Flour Tacos with One Side$9.49
2 Flour Tortillas Filled with Your Choice of Meat, Topped with Creamy Slaw, Green Onions, and Original BBQ Sauce. Served with Your Choice of a Side.
Smoked Chicken Wings$13.99
10 of our smoked and dry rubbed wings covered in our signature glaze. Mixed drumettes and flats, sorry no substitutions.
Mac & Cheese$2.99
Attributes and Amenities

Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

10318 Taylorsville Rd

Louisville KY

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
