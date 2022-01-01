Go
Toast

Feather & Quill

Sleek New American Restaurant with extensive craft cocktail menu, wine list and hyper local beer menu.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

4757 The Grove Drive • $

Avg 4.5 (658 reviews)

Popular Items

She Crab Soup$6.00
lump blue crab, roe, sherry
Pepperoni Pizza$14.00
House cured beef pepperoni, fontinella cheese, San Marzano tomato sauce, roasted garlic, pecorino, chives
Taiwanese Fried Mushrooms$10.00
Crispy fried beech mushrooms, house peanut sauce.
BDR Burger$15.00
Two 4oz ground brisket patties cooked and smashed on fat top, house garlic dill pickle, F&Q bacon, American Cheese, shaved onion & shouse made mayo served on brioche bun *Cooked Well Done*
SUGO$20.00
Cheshire port sugo. San Marzano tomato sauce. House made ricotta gnocchi, roasted garlic finished with house ricotta & basil.
Veggie Pizza$14.00
Roasted artichoke hearts, San Marzano tomato sauce, caramelized onions, cherry tomato confit, fresh mozzarella, parmesan cheese, pickled shallots, watercress drizzled with truffle oil.
Bone Marrow Croquettes$11.00
Yukon potatoes, beef bone marrow, Vermont sharp cheddar, house port wine demi glace.
Half Ceasar$7.00
Three Cheese Pizza$10.00
Parmesan, Fontanilla, Cheddar, San Marzano tomato sauce
Seared Scallops$32.00
Harissa spiced seared scallops over sweet pea puree served with maple brown butter carrots and golden beets topped with watermelon radish, watercress, apple and lemon oil
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

4757 The Grove Drive

Windermere FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hawkers Asian Street Food

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Island Fin Poke

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Bonnie Lee's Fried Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Justins Caribbean Fusion Restaurant

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston