Feather & Quill
Sleek New American Restaurant with extensive craft cocktail menu, wine list and hyper local beer menu.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS
4757 The Grove Drive • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4757 The Grove Drive
Windermere FL
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Hawkers Asian Street Food
Come on in and enjoy!
Island Fin Poke
Come in and enjoy!
Bonnie Lee's Fried Chicken
Come in and enjoy!
Justins Caribbean Fusion Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!